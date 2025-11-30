Raiders vs. Chargers Live Game Thread

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--The Las Vegas Raiders hope to sneak up on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. After last week's home loss, the Raiders hit the road to face an opponent they are all too familiar with.

Raiders' Formidable Foe

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted he expects a hard-fought battle between two AFC West teams that know each other well. Las Vegas has lost three consecutive games to the Chargers, with Los Angeles winning most of them in relatively convincing fashion.

The Raiders have lost five games in a row and nine of their last 10 games. Sunday's matchup against the Chargers does not make things any easier. Carroll knows both sides will make the best of their respective roster situations, which are both vastly different than when they first faced each other.

"Yeah, we just have a lot of familiarity and knowing their coaches and how they do things, so it doesn't feel like it's that much different. They've had to make some adjustments because of their injuries that they've had. So, as always, it's who you got on game day that's available to you. And so, there's some question,” Carroll said.

“We'll see if the runner -- I don't know if they've announced that the runner's back or not. We'll see what happens there. But they're a little bit different because they had to be, and they're really good coaches, so they've made really good adjustments, and they made the most of their personnel. One of the things they do, they really do highlight their personnel, and they use guys in roles, and it's very specific, and they've been doing that for a long time."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders' decision to fire Chip Kelly and have Greg Olson call the plays may or may not make much of a difference on Sunday. Considering most of the Raiders' issues have to do with their roster, expectations for the Raiders' offense should be remain reasonable heading into Sunday.

Las Vegas ' offense under Kelly averaged the fewest points per game of any team in the league. Quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in interceptions so far this season. The Raiders' offense still runs the ball worse than most teams in the league.

Although a large portion of that has to do with injuries and poor play along the offensive line, responsibility also falls on the coordinators. With Kelly out and Olson in, Las Vegas has at least given a legitimate effort to try something different, yet significant.

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

