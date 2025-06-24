One Veteran the Raiders Are Excited About
The Las Vegas Raiders did plenty of losing last season, enduring a 10-game losing streak during a dismal 4-13 campaign. However, one of their most significant losses happened before they even took the field for their first game of the season.
Days before the Raiders' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders lost starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce, just as he was set to take the next step in a contract season. Koonce's season-ending injury was a sign of things to come for last season's Raiders team.
After spending all of last season rehabbing, Koonce is back. Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby noted how excited he is to have Koonce back.
"I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab, and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball; he loves football," Crosby said.
"And he's a worker, you know what I mean? He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing, and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions.
"So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
Shortly after signing his new contract with the Raiders, Koonce credited the organization with sticking with him and helping him through the rehab process. He also credited several veterans on the Raiders' defense who helped him through the most difficult time of his professional career.
"I would say the Raiders in general. I was around here doing my rehab and stuff. So, the strength staff, they were very encouraging. The training room staff, very encouraging. And then, don't forget my teammates," Koonce said.
"Robbie [Leonard] all the time, he was always giving me little talks and stuff like that. You got Maxx [Crosby], you got AB [Adam Butler], you got Christian [Wilkins]. I was over there with him (Wilkins) talking the whole time, too, because he was rehabbing. So, definitely just everybody around me, the Raiders organization."
