PODCAST: The Anatomy of a Las Vegas Raiders Trade?
The Las Vegas Raiders are only eight days away from veterans reporting for training camp, and the start of the 2025 season is on the horizon.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth explanation of a trade in the NFL and what it would look like for the Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Ashton Jeanty is a key cog in the John Spytek and Pete Carroll vision for realigning the historic Raider Nation in their image.
The rookie spoke recently about being a Raider, expectations, and much more.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Running Back Ashton Jeanty
Jeanty: "It feels great - lifelong dream, so to finally, be out here, get to work with the team it's just exciting."
Q: How much of it right now is mentals reps as opposed to physical reps out here? Jeanty: "It's a good bit, this is the first day on the field, so getting out just seeing everything, how it all works, but also when you're not going just watching other people and other plays that you've got to learn as well."
Q: What would you say so far has been kind of the biggest transition for you from coming out of college to the NFL? Jeanty: " I mean I would probably just say, just a new city. It's a little dry out here, hotter, so I'd probably say that's the biggest change."
Q: Have you had a favorite moment since you were drafted? Jeanty: "Yeah for sure. Just celebrating with my family, just sharing the moment with them."
Q: Jack Bech was just talking about how everyone is drafted or undrafted, but you're all on the same playing field now. What's it like? The camaraderie, getting to know the guys and kind of building that culture this class? Jeanty: "Yeah, it's great. It's a new brotherhood. We all welcome each other, getting to know each other. Pete Carroll was saying it yesterday, we've all got to be connected and build relationships, and that's going to make us a better team and teammates."
Q: What stood out about getting to know Jack Bech specifically? You two guys probably should have a large role on this offense for years to come. Jeanty: "Yeah, just a great guy, good energy, just ready to come to work and ready to compete every day."
Q: There's still a little bit of a debate about how your horse game went against Pete Carroll. Have you guys had a rematch to settle it? Where does that stand now? Jeanty: "No, we ain't had a rematch yet, but I'm sure in the near future, he'll put me back on the hoops." Q: What are you hoping to get from these next couple of days at rookie minicamp? Jeanty: "Just build relationships with everybody around the building, get to know everyone, let them know who I am as a person, get better, learn the playbook and just embrace the new city and new place."
Q: What have been your early impressions of being around Pete Carroll in the facility and out here at practice? Jeanty: "Yeah, he's dope. He is everything everybody says he is - attention to detail, just a great coach, great energy, great personality, and I'm excited to continue building a relationship with him."
