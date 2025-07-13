For Raiders' Owner Mark Davis, Only Results Matter
After revamping their offense and filling out their defense as responsibly as possible, the Las Vegas Raiders believe thy have turned over a new leaf.
Las Vegas' offseason additions has led to plenty of excitement and expectations of an improved Raiders team. However, only time will tell if the Raiders have truly improved.
At the Battle for Vegas charity event, Raiders owner, Mark Davis, noted that although there is excitement building around his team, he refuses to get his hopes up on potential alone. For Davis, only one thing matters: results.
"No, I am too used to that. Results will speak. We are always positive. We always feel that we can win the Super Bowl at this time this year. That is what our goal is. That would be success. Progress is also success, but getting the ultimate prize is really what we are after," Davis said.
"Lets just see what happens. I go with results. I think they are all excited about what is going on. There is some new blood in the building. I think we are in a good place."
At the NFL Combine, General Manager John Spytek noted what the type of culture he and Carroll wanted to instill with the new-look Raiders. The culture change they seek seems to fall in line with Davis's goal of trying to be more competitive and eventually make a playoff push.
"Well, I would be remiss if I didn't start with compete. That's been his central thing. But I think we're going to have a lot of positive energy. The guys that love to compete and play with passion are going to have a chance at our place. And the guys that maybe don't have that love of the game, they like it, it's a means to an end, there probably won't be as many places or spaces for them at our place. I think we want to set the tone with our film," Spytek said.
"When people watch a week or two out for our games coming, like they want to know like this is going to be a battle, this is going to be physical, this is going to be old school football, and are we made for this? I mean, that's what ultimately this game comes down to. I think, like am I willing to play harder longer than the guy lining up across from, the team lining up across from me? And if you're not, then I want to be the space that that's where the Raiders live in, and that's served me well over my career."
