Marshawn Lynch Reveals What Pete Carroll Brings to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are in good hands with their new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll has already changed a lot for the Raiders this offseason, and you have seen it become a factor. From the first day he was hired, he was ready to get things going in the right direction. He knew that he needed to make certain moves to get the players they needed on both sides of the ball. That is why he did, and now the Raiders have a much-improved player.
Carroll is a proven head coach in the National Football League. He has done it all, but he is looking to turn things around with the Silver and Black now. The Raiders needed a coach like Carroll, who comes with a lot of experience. That is going to help this team all season and give them a better chance to win more games than they did a season ago. Carroll also brought in a coaching staff that has been good so far as well.
The thing that makes Carroll special is the energy he brings every day. You are seeing it play out at training camp. Carroll wants his team to bring it as well, and that is what they have been showing. This Raiders team has a different feeling to it this season. Carroll still knows there is a lot to do, and they also have to win this season to show that this team is different.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch talked about Carroll being with the the Raiders.
Pete Carroll
"Right now, I like it," said Lynch on The Rich Eisen Show. "I know he is going to bring a foundation. He is going to give them something to grow with and something that I know they are going to be able to take in and hone in on and grow. But I think you know, he might be past that, and like we gotta do this right now. And I know he got the formula to do it."
"The thing is, he always gives you the competitive edge. So, no matter what you are doing .. There are peaks to it, but it is something that always keeps your mind at a competitive edge. You are going throughout the field, then into the meeting rooms."
