Raiders’ Slow Start Isn’t Affecting This Positional Group
The Las Vegas Raiders have very little they can hang their hat on for the 2025 season. Their defense knows how to narrow the field in the red zone, but is otherwise susceptible to being taken advantage of through the air or on the ground.
They average the sixth most passing yards per game, but they're also in the top 15 teams with the most turnovers per game. However, there's one aspect of the 2025 Raiders that has largely gone unaffected by the Raiders' slow start to the season.
WR Rankings
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and ahead of week four, she released her power rankings on each wide receiver in the NFL. For the Raiders, despite Tre Tucker performing admirably to start the season, Jakobi Meyers made the list as the 25th-best wide receiver in the league.
"Meyers recorded a 45-yard gain early in the first quarter against the Commanders, after a busted coverage left him wide open. He was held in check after that, finishing with three catches for 63 yards on four targets. It was his first game this season where he was kept to single-digit targets", said Gray.
After starting out the season with a near 100-yard performance, he hasn't been able to crack 70 yards in consecutive weeks or haul in more than seven catches. The striking thing about Meyers this season is that he's yet to catch a single passing touchdown; meanwhile, Tucker has caught four, which is tied for the most in the NFL at the moment.
"He still finished the day with a 116.7 passer rating when targeted and now has 17 catches for 228 yards (10th most) with five plays of 20-plus yards".
Meyers submitted a trade request before the season began, and so far, has been playing like a man on a mission to get the contract he deserves. While the Raiders may have a 1 - 2 record and have looked like the same old team they've always been, there's one thing that Geno Smith has brought to the team, for better or worse.
Smith is more than willing to throw the ball downfield, even if that means that he leads the NFL in interceptions. That's why the Raiders' receiving room has been unaffected by their slow offensive start.
