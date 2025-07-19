Maxx Crosby's Contract Already Aging Well for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders came to a crossroads this offseason with defensive end Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders underwent yet another regime change, which almost always signals a rebuild or a shifting of the roster somehow.
With Crosby in the prime of his career and the Raiders not in a position to win right now, many speculated that the team could look to move the Pro Bowler, despite his constant reaffirmation to the franchise.
However, those talks were quickly silenced when new General Manager John Spytek signed Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million contract. At the time, that deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett quickly surpassed Crosby’s contract just days later, earning a four-year, $160 million deal with the franchise that drafted him.
Just days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed their star edge rusher, T.J. Watt, to a three-year, $123 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
The Raiders got a deal done with Crosby quickly, which led to other edge rushers earning paydays. Crosby’s deal continues to age well as the rest of the league earns more lucrative contracts.
Crosby deserves every penny of the contract he received. He has set the tone for the Silver and Black defense every year, improving each season.
He has developed into one of the best defensive players in the NFL, leading the league in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023. He is the face of the Raiders and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.
The Raiders are also fortunate to get a deal done with their star edge rusher, as other teams have not been so lucky.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have still not agreed to an extension, despite the organization’s insistence on not trading him and Hendrickson’s desire to get paid.
The Bengals have a history of not paying star players, and if not for some less-than-subtle nudging from Joe Burrow, star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins may not have earned their contracts.
The Raiders are in a good spot with Crosby, who is making good money and producing for the franchise he hopes to stay with for the rest of his career. The deal looks valuable for the team on paper, too.
