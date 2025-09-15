Raiders' Maxx Crosby Delivers Harsh Truth on Chargers Rivalry
A lot of people around the NFL are not giving the Raiders a chance of winning the AFC West division this season. The Raiders do not care what others say; they know if they do the things they have been preaching and practicing, they will have a good shot of winning the division this season.
They also know they have to go out there and prove that they are coming for the division crown. They will have that opportunity coming up.
The stage is all set for tonight between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. This game will be important for both teams, and the winner of this game is going to grab an early lead in the AFC West. We are going to see what these two teams are really made of tonight. It is only Week 2, but there is a lot at stake in this AFC West matchup. It is going to be a good one, and there are some good headlines that people need to watch closely.
Not only is it an AFC West rivalry game, but it is also the return of the Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll, and the Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh's, long-time rivalry. These coaches know each other very well, and now they meet once again.
Maxx Crosby on Rivalry with Chargers
Raiders star defensive player Maxx Crosby knows a little thing or two about this rivalry, and he shared his thoughts on SiriusXM's show "Let's Go!"
“Like I said, every game is super important, but you know when it's time against your division opponent. Those games carry a little bit of extra weight, They're all very important, but they do carry extra weight. And you could feel it in the stadium. You feel it during the week, all the s--- talk back and forth from the fans and all that. It means a lot. We know the history. The Chargers are a huge rival for us. There's some bad blood on both sides. Everyone's got opinions but it's all about action at the end of the day.”
Carroll and Harbaugh
“Mmm, I don't know what you're talking about. But, no, he's truly like, it doesn't matter who we're going against, and I'm dead serious when I say this, he's a super competitive human being, no matter who it is. Like, he'll find a reason to get competitive, and that's why I get along with him and that's why the guys love him, because like, in my head, I'll have to come up with stuff sometimes to give me an edge, you know what I mean?
And he's that same way. Every week, every practice, no matter if we're doing a joint practice versus the Niners, he's got a story that he comes up with and hits us with something. (laughs) So he has a great way of reaching the team in a lot of different ways. So, yeah, he's a competitor. You know how it is. Like I said, it's not bigger than any other game or the biggest game of all time. All we have to do is go out there and do what we do, and to give us the best chance is play our ball. It's all about us.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.