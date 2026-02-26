Despite Raiders' Commitment, These Teams Could Still Pursue Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby has headlined trade talks in the NFL ever since the Las Vegas Raiders shut him down for the last two games of the 2025 NFL season.

Reportedly, he felt healthy enough to play and resented the franchise's decision to end his campaign early, spurring rumors that he'll demand a trade out of Sin City. There hasn't been anything formal from Crosby's camp so far, and General Manager John Spytek said at the combine that he's confident his star EDGE will suit up in the silver and black next season.

However, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak still listed Crosby as one of their 15 top trade candidates this offseason, predicting that there's a 60 percent chance that he's moved. They named the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears as logical suitors.

Where would Maxx Crosby thrive?



3. Washington Commanders



The Washington Commanders didn't fare much better than the Las Vegas Raiders last season, finishing at just 5-12 after making the NFC Championship game in 2024. They were forced to shut down second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels due to their poor record and the litany of minor injuries he incurred.



While Daniels' health and sophomore slump were the primary driving factors for their abysmal finish, the Commanders' defense certainly didn't help matters. They ranked at the bottom of the league in yards allowed per game and 27th in scoring. Their defensive roster was simply too old and too slow to contain opposing offenses. Landing Maxx Crosby would be a significant boon, but it wouldn't make them a good unit by any means without a flurry of accompanying moves.



2. Chicago Bears



Unlike the Commanders, the Chicago Bears were extremely competitive in 2025, Caleb Williams' second season at quarterback. In Ben Johnson's first year as head coach, the Bears won 12 games, claimed the NFC North crown, made the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and nearly upset the Los Angeles Rams.



Adding an elite EDGE like Maxx Crosby could be the thing to take their defense from a spunky unit capable of wreaking havoc to a consistently solid group. However, the Bears have plenty of holes to fill on that side of the ball, even if they were able to land Crosby.



1. New England Patriots



The New England Patriots managed to make it all the way through the AFC and return to the Super Bowl largely behind the strength of their defense in the playoffs. What's most impressive is that they were able to do so despite lacking an elite EDGE to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.



The Pats feature two of the most destructive interior defensive linemen in the league, though, with Milton Williams and Christian Barmore. With that tandem threatening the middle of opposing O-lines, Maxx Crosby would be able to feast on a lot of one-on-one matchups playing in New England. He'd be the perfect piece for a team that just fell short of a championship to get over the hump.

