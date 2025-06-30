Maxx Crosby Speaks on Adjusting to Changes Around the Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Crosby will look to get his new-look team to the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2021. Crosby has been the best player on the team, and he is looking to elevate his game this offseason and help his teammates be the best they can be as well.
Crosby is the best, but he is always finding ways to get better every offseason. He has proven that, because each season that goes by, you can say that Crosby is a better version of himself than he was the previous season. Crosby will also try to have a bounce-back season next year because in 2024, he missed games for the first time in his career due to injuries.
"I have just been training," said Raiders Maxx Crosby on SportsCenter. "I am coming off ankle surgery, so it has been a long rehab, five months, but I am flying again. I feel like the best I have felt in a long time. Extremely excited."
Crosby will also have a lot of new faces on the Raiders next season. The Raiders hired a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a general manager in John Spytek. He will also have new teammates in important positions like veteran quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
"It is not easy, you know," Crosby added. "There are always going to be adjustments, there are always going to be adversities. That is just a part of the game and a part of business. Unfortunately, I've been with the Raiders for six years, going on seven, and there have been a lot of changes. But you know you've got to roll with the punches. That is a part of being the best at what you do."
"So for me, no matter what, I show up with the same mindset, motivation, bring people with me, and we are extremely excited where we are at, and we've got a lot of work to do.
When you think about the Raiders now, the first player that comes to mind is Crosby. Next season will be huge for the Raiders as a franchise. And it certainly helps when you have a great player in Crosby leading your team both on and off the field.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!