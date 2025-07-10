NFL Coach, Executive Sound Off on the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are eager for the season to start, as things seem to be a bit different with the Silver and Black. Still, a steady and constant presence roams the sidelines for Las Vegas and is ready to continue dominating on the field.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently surveyed executives, coaches, and scouts from around the National Football League. He received multiple positive comments about Raiders' star defensive end, Maxx Crosby.
"Relentless motor, skilled rusher, and never wants to leave the game. Keeps getting better and better," an executive said.
An AFC personnel staff member also chimed in. "For him to play at that high a level with that volume is incredible."
Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek credited Crosby with an extraordinary career up to this point. However, Spytek and the Raiders hope Crosby continues to produce at a high level while setting the standard for other players on the Raiders' roster.
"I think Coach [Pete Carroll] and I talked a lot about setting the tone for this new era of Raiders football and I can't think of a better person to sit up here with and reward for what he's done, but with an expectation of what's coming. And we want to grow this to a place that people want to be," Spytek said.
"When people like Maxx [Crosby], I mean, it's no secret, it hasn't been sunshine and roses around here forever, but when he makes a commitment to the Raiders like this and he stands for everything Coach and I and this new staff and everybody talks about, he signs up for it. I think that speaks volumes, and I hope it's noticed in our locker room. I hope it's noticed around the league. And our expectation is that we want people to want to be here. We want people, once they get here, to want to stay here. And so, to us, it just made a lot of sense to get it done now."
After missing the last few weeks of last season, Crosby explained his mindset heading into the upcoming season. The Raiders need Crosby healthy and ready to go, as the defense's success will primarily be based on his performance.
"For me, it's about bringing people with me. I talked to Tom [Brady] and obviously the new ownership group, talking to those guys, some of the mentors in my life and the next step for me is continuing to evolve in all aspects, and that's including leadership and as a player and any way I possibly can," Crosby said.
"And that's how my mindset is, 'How can I get better?' And there's so many different ways I can do that. So, pushing people, pulling people, trying to bring as many people with me. And that's a daily thing. And, yeah, I got a lot of work to do. There's always going to be room for improvement. You never got it. So, that's truly my mentality every day."
