Crosby Reveals New Raiders Shining at OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the practice field.
Organized team activities, or OTAs, began on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday and Friday.
While OTAs are often just a chance for coordinators to install new plays and update their schemes, they also allow players to get back into a football rhythm. Fans get excited to see new players in the Silver and Black uniform.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is back after missing the final four games of last season because of an ankle injury. His presence on the field will significantly improve that side of the ball.
But which Raiders have stood out to Crosby as the team returns to the facility? He spoke about it on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“These two dudes have stood out to me for sure: On defense, Darien Porter, big cornerback. I will say, this kid, he’s been a receiver his whole life. That’s the first thing. I’m like, ‘Okay, this kid’s played receiver. How can you even make that transition? You've got ball skills, and also, you’ve seen guys like Richard Sherman; it makes too much sense in Pete [Carroll’s] pedigree to bring in a guy like him.
The second we drafted him, I wanted to know more about him, see what he’s about, see what kind of person he is. Immediately when he got drafted, when he got here, I went up to him, and we’ve had a lot of good conversation. This dude is a freak of nature. Looking at him on the field, it’s like a starting X-receiver. He’s 6-foot-3, rangy, and runs a 4.3. He’s like a gazelle out there, and he’s got ball skills.”
Crosby said that while running back Ashton Jeanty would be the obvious answer, he instead went with fourth-rounder Dont’e Thornton Jr., who has caught his eye on the offensive side of the ball.
“He reminds me of Martavis Bryant,” Crosby said. “He even looks like him. He’s tall, skinny, wears No. 10, he’s got the grills in, he’s got the dreads, the way he runs, the way he catches the ball, he reminds me of Martavis. It’s crazy because a kid like that, who had success in college, but hasn’t hit his full potential yet, seeing him on the field and realizing what he can be, from a player perspective, you’re like, ‘Holy s—, this dude could be something serious.’”
Raider Nation has been excited about Porter and Thornton since the 2025 NFL Draft, and Crosby is giving them more reason to be.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and rap star Doe Boy here.
