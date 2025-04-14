BREAKING: Maxx Crosby Given Reins to Alma Mater's Program
The Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has had a long list of accolades attached to his name since breaking into the National Football League. From getting drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft to signing a healthy extension with the Raiders, Crosby must be on top of the world.
Lucky for Crosby, things just keep getting better.
Crosby attended and was drafted out of Eastern Michigan University in the 2019 NFL Draft. He since has shined for the franchise, bringing in four Pro Bowl appearances. His journey from EMU to the NFL was noticeable enough to where the football program renamed their stadium after Crosby, following the Raiders star donating one million dollars to the program.
Long after that donation, as reported by Adam Schefter, the former Eagle is now the Assistant General Manager for football at Eastern Michigan University.
"Crosby becomes the first active NFL player to hold the position. He now will help Eastern Michigan evaluate high school and portal prospects, manage its NIL budget, and also serve as Special Assistant to the AD on fundraising, alumni relations and student-athlete support," Schefter wrote.
Prior to the announcement, Crosby took to X (formerly Twitter), trying to recruit players to go play for the Eagles program. Little did anyone know at the time what was to come. Given his position now, young players will likely want to go play for EMU to follow in the Raiders star's footsteps.
Below is what Crosby wrote and posted on April 11:
"Yoo!! This one goes out to the absolute best Edge Rushers in all of College Football! I want you at Eastern Michigan!
The coaching staff has renamed the weakside DE position as The MAXX!
The winner of this new annual award will be coming out for a Raiders Game.
I want the best in America to come and follow my footsteps at and make your own mark! I will personally mentor and develop you into the best player you can!
1% better is not just a saying, it’s a lifestyle. " Crosby wrote.
The former Eagle has shined in the NFL, and he wishes to be a part of younger players' moments to shine in the future.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.