Maxx Crosby on Meeting New Teammates
The Las Vegas Raiders navigated the busiest part of the free agency period and came away with quality additions.
That includes safeties Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson Jr., who should help the Silver and Black secondary. The Raiders also acquired quarterback Geno Smith before free agency began.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the team’s heart and soul, so he wanted to meet and get acquainted with his new teammates as soon as possible. Crosby is now excited about the potential of this Raiders’ roster.
He spoke about meeting his new teammates on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I got to chop it up with Geno, he got in the building,” Crosby said. “Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, a lot of new guys that have come in. They’re not here full-time yet, but getting to meet their families and getting to meet them, it’s been super dope. I know those guys are super fired up and ready to go. Lonnie Johnson is another one.
We might add some more pieces here soon, but everything has been smooth. Guys that love ball, we can relate—all the time. So, I think that’s the focus, bringing in guys that truly love football and are about the right s— and also have talent and can help make a difference. That’s what we’re doing. So, it’s exciting.
Free agency is a super exciting time, but now, the next phase is OTAs and the draft, and it’s coming fast. Every offseason, I feel like it gets faster and faster. But it’s been phenomenal so far. All the new guys have been super dope and just staying locked in. I’m fired up.”
The Raiders are looking to compete in the AFC after missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. They hired Pete Carroll as their head coach in January, someone who knows a thing or two about winning.
With a consistent quarterback option and new pieces on defense, plus returning players who spent much of 2024 injured, the Raiders have a real chance at bouncing back from a four-win campaign.
Las Vegas will go where Crosby leads, so it is up to him to lead them in the right direction.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
