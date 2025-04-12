League May Underestimate a Healthy Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby missed the final games of the 2024 season after having surgery on his ankle.
Raider Nation was not used to seeing Crosby off the field, as this year was the first time he had missed any games due to injury. The Raiders’ defense struggled without him on the field.
Crosby is expected to be fully healthy heading into the new season, as he looks to make a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He, along with Christian Wilkins and Malcolm Koonce, should make the Raiders one of the most dangerous defensive lines in the league.
Despite being one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, it feels like the league may be underestimating what a healthy Crosby means for the Silver and Black.
Many around the league may not expect the Raiders to make much noise in Pete Carroll’s first year as head coach, but they may want to take a closer look at the roster.
They don’t even have to look far, either, as Crosby is often the first name many associate with the Raiders.
Having a game-changing defensive player like Crosby should account for more wins next season, as the team gets healthy and finds stability on the offensive side of the ball.
Despite missing games for the first time, Crosby still totaled 17 tackles for loss and seven and a half sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he also generated 54 total pressures.
Crosby has played hurt before, but this injury was so significant that he could not push through it and eventually had to have surgery. His willingness to play through injury shows his toughness and dedication to the game.
While many fans and NFL experts are not talking about Crosby this offseason, it may be a good idea for them to start. His full healthy return will have more of an impact than almost any other returning injured starter across the league.
Crosby does not concern himself with what the media or fans say about him, but his return should be talked about more.
If he can play all 17 games, like he has in every other year of his career, he could be in line for another double-digit sack season with close to 100 pressures.
No question, Crosby will come back looking to prove himself.
Make sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.