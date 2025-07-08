Training Camp Can't Come Fast Enough for Crosby, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were ravaged by injury last season, with arguably the most significant injury being sustained by veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. The star defensive end is the face of the organization and is healthy.
Crosby recently noted how he is feels headed into training camp.
"Training camp starts in July. I started in December with my [injury] rehab. So it hasn’t stopped. I feel incredible. I’m healthy. Back 100 percent. It has been a journey, doing another rehab again, which can get tough, especially mentally more than anything," Crosby said to Melinda Sheckells of The Town Magazine.
"But having the right people around me all the time—that’s more important than damn near anything, especially when times are hard. I don’t live a normal life. I have to be dialed in and focused at an obsession-type level. And that’s where I’m at in my life. I give everything to my craft and find ways to improve and help us ultimately win a championship. That’s all that’s on my mind."
The Raiders are in their first season under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas has had several head coaches over the past few seasons. For various reasons, none of them worked out, but Crosby and the Raiders hope things will be different under Carroll, a widely respected coach in the league.
"I’ve had a lot of changes in the last few years. I’ve had four head coaches in four years. God puts you in certain positions for a reason, and I’m built for it. Even when it’s at the lowest of lows, it can always get worse. I’ve been in a rehab facility. I’ve had $0 to my name. I have been in a leadership position and have been a captain for the last four years," Crosby said.
"I was never a captain in high school or college because I wasn’t the leader off the field. And now I’ve got a lot of young guys coming to Vegas, kids with money for the first time. It’s incredible when you first get here. There’s a lot of flash and “oh my God, I’m in the NFL,” but it is a very short window, and I want guys to maximize their careers. That means more to me than anything.
