REPORT: Hindsight on Raiders, Maxx Crosby, and the Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders wanted a starting quarterback. They weren't going to give up their franchise's defensive pillar and leader, Maxx Crosby.
The All-Pro edge rusher was not on the chopping block, as his $106.5 million contract extension shows -- minority owner Tom Brady and new general manager John Spytek knew better than to let that kind of special talent go.
The Seattle Seahawks allegedly wanted, him though, per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin in an "April Fool's" review of blockbuster moves that could have happened.
"This one might've been the furthest from actually going down, but it wasn't for lack of effort from Seattle," Benjamin wrote. "While negotiating quarterback Geno Smith's trade to Las Vegas, the Seahawks reportedly also offered DK Metcalf as part of the deal, all in an attempt to acquire Crosby, the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. The Raiders said no thanks, locking up Crosby with a record $106.5 million contract extension, and agreed to take Smith in exchange for a third-round pick. Seattle then shipped Metcalf to Pittsburgh in a separate trade. And the Seahawks could still be in the market for pass rushing help, sans Crosby."
Crosby had made it clear throughout the season and offseason that he wanted to remain in Las Vegas. Now, he just wants to win.
"I don't care about all the other stuff that comes with it," said Crosby. "Obviously, it means a lot to me, being part of the Silver and Black. [...] You know the history, I feel like I've said it a million times -- I feel like I was meant to be a Raider. I love being here, I love the people, and you look at all the legends that created what this brand is. And that's winning. You know, Ted Hendricks, Marcus Allen, Charles Woodson; the guys like that, the ones I look up to.
"That's what I want to solidify, and those guys are all about winning. So, you know, it's one thing being a face of the franchise, but I want to be a winner."
With Pete Carroll at the helm and management making the right moves, he is close to achieving that goal.
Having Smith as his quarterback doesn't hurt, either.
