Raiders' Crosby on Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide
The fall of Shedeur Sanders was and continues to be the biggest storyline from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many expected the Colorado quarterback and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to be a first-round pick, if not an early second-round pick at the latest.
There could have been several things that contributed to Sanders’ slide to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round (after they took a quarterback in the third round), but as it stands, Sanders will compete with several other gunslingers for the starting job.
Among those surprised by Sanders’ fall was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Some believed the Raiders were a potential fit for Sanders despite the acquisition of Geno Smith earlier in the offseason.
Crosby spoke about Sanders and his surprising slide on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“When he dropped out of the first round, I was shocked,” Crosby said. “When he dropped to the fifth, I’m like, ‘Holy ....’ I knew there was a possibility he could drop later in the first round, maybe early second. That was kind of the consensus. Everyone thought he was going in the first. Then, it just kept going and going and going, I was like, ‘I cannot believe this s— right now.’”
Crosby mentioned that Sanders was drafted consistent with where the league believed his abilities on the field were.
“The NFL is the NFL,” he said. “They don’t give a ... about who you are, what you’re about, all that, and I think Shedeur – I love Shedeur to death. That’s my little brother. I’ve been trying to help him for a long time. I’ve been in his corner during the whole process. I think his chip on his shoulder is going to grow.”
Crosby believes in Sanders’ abilities to be an NFL quarterback and thinks he has the proper guidance in his life to make it happen.
“Something like this is going to either make or break you,” Crosby said. “I think his family and how he was raised, they’re winners. They know how to win. It starts with his father, one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s going to be in his ear and trying to help him in any way that he can. It’s going to ultimately be up to Shedeur to make that decision.”
Sanders will compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco for the Browns’ starting quarterback job.
The Browns visit the Raiders in 2025.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
