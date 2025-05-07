2025 Set to Be Critical Year For Raiders' Michael Mayer
The Las Vegas Raiders are under new leadership heading into the 2025 National Football League season. The Raiders now have a new head coach, Pete Carroll, and a new general manager, John Spytek, leading the way. No player on the roster, so be comfortable in thinking that just because they had a starting job with the previous regime, that they will with Carroll and Spytek taking over.
The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason because of the players that the Silver and Black lost in free agency. There were some players that the Raiders could have paid, but did not think the money made sense to give them. With that in mind, for players heading into the 2025 season, they have to know that they have to produce and play well to stay on the Raiders roster.
An interesting thing to look for next season is what the new regime does with tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer was drafted by the Silver and Black in 2023. Mayer's role on the team seems unclear because of the new regime and because of starting tight end Brock Bowers. Mayer was on the trade block earlier this offseason, but the Raiders could not find a suitor for him yet.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Mayer's money year on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Michael Mayer, the tight end out of Notre Dame," said Carpenter. "Let me make something abundantly clear, he did some really good stuff in year one. In year two, he missed some games out for personal reasons. And yearly this year, there were reports of which we confirmed that you know, Michael Mayer could be on the trade block. And that is accurate. But I also put it in perspective for you, everyone was on the trade block."
"I think Michael is going to have to adjust his game a little bit. He is going to have to. He is an extremely talented tight end, a wonderful young man ... The Raiders were extremely supportive of him. His teammates were. He is very well-liked in the locker room. And I said at the time of the reports, yes, he could be traded, but the Raiders are not looking to trade him ... This is a very talented young man."
