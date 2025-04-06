Former Raiders GM Speaks on Upcoming Draft
Mike Mayock was the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders from 2019 to 2021. During that time, the Raiders experienced plenty of troubles on and off the field, which led to his firing. His tenure as general manager was highlighted by his poor first-round selections, none of them on the team now.
However, not everything went horribly for them while he was a part of the organization. He played a hand in drafting Maxx Crosby, who is now arguably the face of their franchise. Additionally, they were able to make it to the playoffs even if they lost in the first round.
Mayock recently took part in an exclusive interview, in which he was asked many questions about the NFL and how the landscape differs from what it was when he was a general manager. One of those questions was what he believed the Raiders should do with their draft picks.
"I think Ashton Jeanty from Boise State would be an ideal fit for what Pete Carroll wants to do. [In Seattle] Pete always ran the football downhill, physical, used play action with Russell Wilson. That was their identity, so I love the Ashton Jeanty fit there.
They come back No. 34 in the second round and they’ve got a wideout need. Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden – one of those two guys might be there at 34. They also got beat up a little bit in free agency in the defensive backfield so they could use a corner. Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State is a guy that I’m probably higher on than most people, and Trey Amos from Ole Miss are two logical guys who will be sitting there at 34".
Despite a history of making bad decisions in the first round, Jeanty to the Raiders makes a lot of sense and is predicted by many analysts to be who the Raiders will select in the upcoming NFL draft. I also think his advice on who they should target in the second round.
Drafting Jeanty may mess with Raheem Mostert's ceiling with the team, but drafting a generational prospect at running back improves their chances of making the playoffs.
