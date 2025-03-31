What is Mostert’s Ceiling With the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal out of free agency. This move is done in hopes of revamping their ground game and pushing them closer to a playoff spot next season. He left his three-year stint with the Miami Dolphins quite unceremoniously, having one of his worst years in the league as a backup, no less.
He now comes into a situation where he is the undisputed starter for the Raiders, as last year, their ground game was inefficient and often led to drives going nowhere. What are realistic expectations for the soon-to-be 33-year-old running back?
The best year of his career wasn't too long ago, as 2023 was a perfect storm of opportunity and health for Mostert. He carried the ball 209 times for 1,012 yards and a staggering 18 touchdowns, with two fumbles as well.
I think it's clear to say that that version of Mostert is his ceiling as a player. Despite his age, his agility and shiftiness have not left him, which could give the Raiders running game a nice spark every here and there.
I do think, though, that Mostert will be most effective if used sparingly. He has an injury history, and if they're looking to rely on him for more than 15 carries a game, it won't end up working out for them very well.
Though he will be the undisputed starter for the Raiders, I think it'd be best if they did their running back rotations through committee, with Zamir White and Sincere McCormick getting significant touches every game.
That way, they keep Mostert's legs fresh for when they need a quick burst of offense and help develop some of their young talent for when Mostert's deal expires. They've probably already figured out White as a player, but McCormick is entering his sophomore year and has not had sufficient playing time up to this point in his career.
If Mostert stays healthy throughout the entire season, I'd say it's reasonable to expect him to hit at least 800 rushing yards with five or more touchdowns. It all depends on his health and if he's able to be on the field consistently for them or not.
The Raiders are most linked to Ashton Jeanty, which would move Mostert back to a backup for them. He would thrive in this role, seeing as he has fewer chances to get himself injured, but he would get significantly fewer yards than I envision with Jeanty as their workhorse.
