NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Bolster Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders are slated to continue improving their team by drafting a playmaker with the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With them being so high in the draft, they have many players to choose from.
The player they are most linked to before the NFL draft is Ashton Jeanty, which makes the most sense as he's most likely not getting picked in the top five, and he'd be the next-best prospect available.
Jeanty fits the bill as a playmaker and would revolutionize their ground game alongside free agent acquisition veteran running back Raheem Mostert, forming a solid running back duo that will be leagues better than last year's run game.
Though it would be nice to see them draft a bonafide star in Jeanty, there are many routes they can go. Geoff Schwartz writes for Fox Sports and recently published a mock draft where he predicts the Raiders will draft Armand Membou with their high draft pick.
"The Raiders will use the sixth pick on a massive position of need instead of drafting the shiny choice of a running back. The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith, and they must help protect him. Membou solidifies right tackle and the Raiders can use picks later in the draft on running back", said Schwartz.
According to his draft analysis written by Lance Zierlein of the NFL,
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space".
I think the Raiders selecting an offensive lineman with their high draft pick isn't the worst idea in the world, and while this is a deep running back class, I just wonder if they'll get another chance to draft a player of Jeanty's caliber again.
Membou would establish a young duo of offensive linemen for the Raiders, joining Jackson Powers-Johnson for the future at those positions, but I wonder if he is worth such a high draft pick. The next pick the Raiders have is early in the second round; I think they'd be better off selecting an offensive lineman there.
Make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.