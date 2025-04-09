NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Take a Star Pass Catcher
The Las Vegas Raiders have less than a month to figure out who it is they'll be taking in the upcoming NFL draft. The general consensus is that Ashton Jeanty will be wearing the Silver and Black next season, as they were one of the worst rushing teams in the league last year and he's a generational prospect.
Not only would be a perfect fit for their offense, but head coach Pete Carroll has experience with handling a dominant force at running back, so he may want to implement that Seattle Seahawks style of offense with the Raiders.
There are so many indicators that lead to the Raiders using the sixth overall pick to draft the Boise State star, but nothing is guaranteed. They still have a lot of needs across their roster and as this is a deep running back class, the door remains open for them to target another prospect.
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports and has recently published his three-round mock draft. For the first round, he predicts the Raiders will go against the grain and draft a star pass catcher in Tetairoa McMillan from the University of Arizona.
"McMillan is 6-foot-5 but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete", said Wilson.
McMillan is arguably the best wide receiver prospect in his class, which warrants him being picked so highly. He racked up plenty of yards in college with back-to-back seasons with more than 1,300 yards.
In 2024, he had 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, the longest of those being 78 yards. While there are concerns about how his numbers may be inflated against weaker competition, the reality is that the Raiders need as much help as they can get in the wide receiver room.
Brock Bowers is their best receiving option and he's 6'4", having two big-bodied pass catchers will make Geno Smith's life easier with the Raiders, especially because they both can take any pass going their way to the house for a touchdown.
