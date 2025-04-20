NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Want To Succeed With Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of thinking to do with the sixth overall pick ahead of the NFL draft. It's less than a week away, and after trading for and extending Geno Smith's contract, the expectation in Las Vegas is that they'll be able to win more games than four, potentially even a playoff push.
Pete Carroll will reunite with Smith in Las Vegas and attempt to bring in the style of offense that made the Seattle Seahawks so successful in their heyday. Pair that with guidance from Tom Brady as a minority owner, and the Raiders are building a foundation from which the franchise can build towards success in the future.
A way the Raiders can expedite that process and speed up their timeline is by using their high draft pick to add some fuel to their offense, which they desperately need. Their defense is already talented enough, they were just hit with a bombardment of injuries last year that prevented them from playing as good as they could've been playing.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a seven-round mock draft where he attempts to predict all 257 picks for every team. For the Raiders, he has them taking an offensive juggernaut in Ashton Jeanty and improving their offense exponentially.
"Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty", said Edwards.
This isn't the first time Jeanty has been linked to the Raiders, and at this stage, with less than a week to go, it may as well be a guarantee. He fits Carroll's heavy run offensive scheme, they need help at running back, and Jeanty carried the Boise State Broncos in college, something they're hoping he can do again with the Raiders. Unlike college, Jeanty will be surrounded by more talented players on each side of the ball, which will hopefully lead to sustained success for the Raiders.
