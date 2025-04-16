Mock Draft: Raiders Use High Draft Pick To Fix Ground Game
The Las Vegas Raiders have an opportunity to use their high draft pick to select a player who will dictate how their future looks for the next couple of years. Their running back room has been void of a dynamic playmaker ever since Josh Jacobs left for the Green Bay Packers.
They signed veteran running back Raheem Mostert from the Miami Dolphins out of free agency, but he's always been injury-prone and isn't getting any younger. The Raiders would be taking a huge risk if they were to rely on him as their offensive playmaker in their ground game.
The Raiders would be in danger of falling back to the inefficient rushing attack they had last season, which contributed to their lackluster offense, which only won them four games. They have to avoid that reality as best they can, their extension of Geno Smith indicates that they're a franchise that's ready for some success, possibly even in the post-season.
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his recently released three-round mock draft, he predicts the Raiders will fix their rushing attack by drafting a generational prospect that should be available to them sixth overall. He predicts they'll draft Ashton Jeanty with their high draft pick.
"Pete Carroll's love for the running back position likely only grew seeing Saquon Barkley lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl in his year off. Jeanty is easily a top-10 talent at the position", said Renner.
Jeanty to the Raiders has been a very common pairing in mock drafts, he's been the player most linked to them across multiple websites. Drafting him would solve their inefficient ground game problems, as Jeanty showcased in college that any time he carries the ball, he has a chance to run it in for a touchdown.
He also showcased how much of a workhorse he can be on offense, but if the Raiders want to keep him fresh and healthy, having Mostert as their backup is really great for their depth. Though they have many needs outside of running back, they also have nine total picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
