NFL Draft: Another Mock Links Jeanty to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that has plenty of options they could go within the upcoming NFL draft with the sixth overall pick. Despite having an immense amount of options, it seems a lot of analysts and fans alike have come to the conclusion that Ashton Jeanty will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
He is the most mocked player to the Raiders across multiple mock drafts, and it just makes too much sense. Despite signing a veteran running back in Raheem Mostert, their running back room still has a ways to go before they can consistently rely on it.
They can turn all of that around with the selection of one player, that's how impactful Jeanty projects to be on this team. He's a player that only ever comes around every couple of years; the Raiders don't want to miss their opportunity to bring some explosive horsepower to the city of Las Vegas.
Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst who writes for the NFL, and in his third iteration of a mock draft, he sides with the consensus and predicts the Raiders will select Jeanty in the draft.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll wants to punish opponents with a physical running game sparked by a dynamic back", said Brooks.
Carroll isn't unfamiliar with having a dominant force at running back, as he was coaching Marshawn Lynch when they both were on the Seattle Seahawks. Interestingly enough, Lynch would go on to play with the Raiders later in his career.
Jeanty may not be as physically dominant as Lynch was, but he makes up for that with jump cuts and his ability to slip past tackles. He's also demonstrated he could be effective through the air, which is sure to be appreciated by newly acquired quarterback Geno Smith.
Mostert would thrive in a backup role for the Raiders, as his speed hasn't declined from age, but he's always had an injury history. Being able to have someone as dominant as Jeanty be their main workhorse, while Mostert can come in with fresh legs and zoom past the defense, will help propel this team to a possible playoff spot next season.
