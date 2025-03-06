Why Carroll Can Center Raiders Offense Around Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, and they're in a perfect spot to draft Ashton Jeanty. All the teams above them have needs that aren't running back, and if he falls to their lap, it's a no-brainer.
While it's true that this is a deep running-back class and they could draft a running back in later rounds, their running game was one of the worst in the league last year, and Jeanty would fix that problem by himself.
Jeanty showcased that at Boise State; he's capable of being an offensive engine and could carry a team on his back. Potentially passing up on a franchise quarterback does sour their potentially selecting Jeanty, but their roster would be set with Brock Bowers and Jeanty on offense for whoever they elect to play quarterback for them.
Maxx Crosby just signed a huge deal with the team, which further pushes this Radiers roster along to contention. With Jeanty, the one piece they'd be missing before they go further than the wild card round in the playoffs would be a quarterback.
Pete Carroll is their new head coach, and he isn't foreign to having a dominant force at running back. Back when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, they had one of the most physically impressive running backs with Marshawn Lynch.
Jeanty may be shorter than Lynch, but that doesn't mean they couldn't run the offense the same way they did with Lynch. It's even possible that they run this system with the same quarterback, as a reunion between Carroll and Russell Wilson is achievable with him in free agency.
Lynch was so dominant because of his vision, and he was hard to take down, something Jeanty also excels at. The Raiders will need to fix their offensive line in order to truly maximize his talents, but they've begun by signing Alex Cappa from the Cincinnati Bengals to a two-year deal.
Carroll has experience with an offense centered around a dominant running back, and it's clear that the Raiders are in dire need of some success. They can replicate the success Carroll had earlier in his career by drafting Jeanty and finding a competent quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE