NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Address RB on Day Three
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the league last year, it was inefficient and led to an offense that had no direction. They couldn't get things going on the ground, which led to teams forcing them to pass the ball, something they weren't adept at either.
Their offense, or lack thereof, was a big reason why they only won four games last season and is also why they have such a high draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Their offense will already be better with Geno Smith at the helm and with Pete Carroll calling the plays for him.
Now, it's just a matter of rounding out the rest of their roster in order for them to have the maximum chance of succeeding in a stacked AFC. If they do well enough in the draft, it's possible for them to make the playoffs, something they haven't done in years.
Chris Trapasso, a sports writer for CBS Sports, recently published a seven-round mock draft. I've been covering it the past few days, reviewing each pick the Raiders make, and for the fourth round, they are predicted to address their running game by drafting Dylan Sampson from the University of Tennessee.
This is quite a shock as the Raiders are the heavy favorites to draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round, so to see them taking a running back this far down in the draft is a huge contrast. However, this is a deep running back class, and Sampson can be a quality player for the Raiders offense.
In 2024, Sampson carried the ball 258 times for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and his longest run was 56 yards. Carroll would want a workhorse running back who could handle multiple carries, Sampson would be able to provide that.
While his resume may not be as impressive as Jeanty's, they still have Raheem Mostert on the roster. They could approach Sampson's rookie year by splitting the carries between them. Sampson wouldn't be the most luxurious running back, but he'd get the job done, and drafting him in later rounds, would give the Raiders the flexibility to address other problems on their roster.
