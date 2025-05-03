PODCAST: 3 Reason for Raders to be Optimistic Part Three
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers our final episode in a three-part series on why the Raider Nation should be optimistic about the future of the legendary Silver and Black.
The Las Vegas Raiders, under Mark Davis's leadership, have finally set in stone the three key legs on a stool of success, establishing the foundation for decades of success.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Silver and Black were thrilled to add WR Jack Bech to the roster of Raider Nation, and they should be. The “Toughest” wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft fits nicely into the new scheme and identity of the Raiders. He spoke recently after being selected. Below is a partial transcript of what he had to say.
WR Jack Bech
Q: One of the things that everybody talks about is your toughness, how difficult it is to bring you down and to tackle you. That is the same quality that Ashton Jeanty brings to this Raiders team as well. Is that something they talked about with you in the process, that they wanted to get tougher? And is that something you take a lot of pride in bringing to a team as well?
Bech: “Oh yeah, I definitely bring a lot of pride. Since I was a freshman in high school, my wide receiver coach called it the three cardinal rules, and one of the cardinal rules was never let the first person tackle you and make the second and third miss. I really take that to heart. Whenever I get the ball in my hands and I have it, I become a running back. I never let the first person tackle me and I make a couple people miss. I'm always going to fight for those extra couple yards and it's definitely something I take a lot of pride in.”
Q: One word that I have heard from you, Ashton Jeanty, even Max Crosby, everybody says dawg. Like you guys want to have that dawg in you. What does that mean to you?
Bech: “Having that dawg mentality just means going out there and not losing. Going out there, it doesn't matter what it is, to win your one on one. It doesn't matter if you're going in there to block, to put your face to knock somebody on their butt, to put them on the ground. Just being a dawg, just going out there and winning your one on one and winning your matchups, just going out there and dominating.”
Q: At LSU, you shared a wide receiver room with two guys who led the NFL rookies ain receiving yards last year in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.. Have you spoken with them since to pick their brains on what it takes to be that productive as a rookie?
Bech: “Yeah, Malik was actually just in here. No, Malik is one of my best friends. Me and Brian are pretty good friends, but me and Malik are definitely a lot closer. I was with him a couple weeks ago. Yeah, I've definitely talked to him and a couple of my other boys that are in the league. It’s just all about that confidence in yourself and that word that we just keep coming back to, that dawg, and just having that confidence in yourself knowing you can go out and do it whenever you're on that field.”
