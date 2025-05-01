Crosby Details Reaction to Raiders Selecting Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty is a Las Vegas Raider.
The Raiders made the star Boise State running back a member of the Silver and Black when they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty had a historic season in his final year with the Broncos, leading them to the College Football Playoff. Raider Nation hopes he can provide some life for a rushing attack that struggled last season.
Rookies can receive a cold shoulder from veterans at times, but in defensive end Maxx Crosby’s case, he was incredibly fired up upon learning that Jeanty would be his new teammate.
Crosby detailed his reaction to the Raiders selecting Jeanty on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“On Wednesday, when I got back to the crib, I was like, ‘Bro, the —ing Jags,’” Crosby said, referring to the rumors that the Jacksonville Jaguars may be interested in selecting Jeanty one spot in front of the Raiders.
“I was like, ‘These ... are going to try to take him, aren’t they?’ I was like, ‘Bro, I’ll be so pissed.’ And then, we still ended up getting him. So, it worked out. It was a real, genuine reaction when it went down.”
Crosby got to know Jeanty throughout the draft process and is excited for what the star running back will bring to the team.
“I’ve known Jeanty for some months now,” he said. “I just shot him a text and said, ‘Can’t wait to go to war with you. This is going to happen.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, man, we’re going to see what happens, but I would love to be a Raider.’ — like that. So, it wasn’t like I was telling him the surprise, because you never know what’s going to happen. In my mind, I was speaking this ... into existence, and it ended up falling perfectly and worked out. So, little things like that are dope.”
The Raiders were near the bottom of the league in rushing statistics, and with Jeanty now in the fold, that should not be the case anymore.
While Crosby is excited to have Jeanty on the team, he will challenge him every day in practice and probably lay a few tough hits on the rookie to welcome him to the league.
