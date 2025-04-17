Raider Nation Reveals Who They Do Not Want to Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have been making a lot of moves this offseason. All of them have made sense and are moves that put the franchise in the best position to be successful. It has been an exciting time for everyone in the organization and especially for Raider Nation. The new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek gives the fans hope as they get set for the 2025 NFL Draft next week.
It will be the first draft for Carroll and Spytek as members of the Silver and Black. These two have found a lot of talent in the draft before with their previous teams and will look to give the fans and the franchise the best class in the National Football League.
The Raiders have some areas they would like to address in the draft and they can go about it, in a lot of different ways. The Raiders will have their final draft board up soon with all the prospects they want to go after. It is going to be interesting to see what direction they target to start the draft. Will it be offense or defense?
Our Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation who is one player they do not want to see the Raiders draft next week.
"Can't really name anyone. If Brady, spytek and Coach Carroll want someone that I feel we shouldn't get, then I'm wrong for thinking that lol," said one fan. "I'm putting my faith in those brains to pick the best player that will make an immediate impact. RN4L."
"I don’t feel strongly anti anyone, but Tets [Tetairoa McMillan] comments about tape and watching football give me pause for sure," said another fan.
"Wouldn't be a player. It would be a trade up. Nobody is worth a trade up," said one fan about Raiders potentially trading up.
"Just don’t want them to reach in the 1st. Need an effective day one starter. Only positions really off the table that high are Edge and TE. No projects in the 1st. Tyree Wilson is getting better, but was not worth that pick," said a member of Raider Nation.
"Easy ..Shedeur Sanders I'd be perfectly happy with anyone else," said another fan.
No matter who the Raiders take, they have the right personnel in place that Raider Nation should trust to make their team better.
