Eye Opening Statistic Surrounding Raiders' Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is one of the most luxurious stadiums in all of the NFL. Opening in 2020, the stadium has become a heavily visited attraction for Raider games, concerts, and more. However in 2024's NFL season, the stadium was not too loved by the homegrown.
Per Las Vegas Stadium Authority data, the Raiders' home games at Allegiant Stadium drew 493,595 fans. As reported by transportation journalist Mick Akers, the Raiders home games had an average attendance of 54,843 fans per game, with an average of 68% of those attendees being from out of town.
Granted the home team that plays at Allegiant Stadium had a down season, finishing with four wins and 13 losses, the Raider Nation was less present at the facility this past season. In fact, let's take a look at the average draws per year since the opening.
According to the Allegiant Stadium Building Statistics, the facility has a max capacity of 65,000 fans in attendance. While the 2020 season saw no draw given the world circumstance, the following year provided growth and exposure for the new tourist attraction in town.
In 2021, according to Statista.com, the average number of fans in attendance for Raiders home games was listed at 61,185 per game. In 2022, the number increased to 62,045 fans in attendance per game. Year three saw the biggest growth, as in 2023 the number of average fans in attendance per game was listed at 62,190.
For a stadium that can hold 65,000 fans, 2023's average capacity filled 95.67% of the entire stadium. But as we have seen across several sports in the United States, when the team is not performing well, neither will the attendance rates.
In fact, the 2024 average of 54,843 fans per game with over 50% coming to support the visiting team, is the lowest average attendance since the opening in 2020. Now with new leadership across the board, perhaps the 2025 Raiders will again bring the draw they once did.
If the Raiders can get off to a hot start in the beginning part of the season, the fans will likely come to support a cause they can get behind. If the season does derail such as last years did, fans will have no problem rooting for the franchise from the comfort of their homes.
