After a Successful Rookie Season, Raiders' Brock Bowers Still Talk of Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- To no surprise, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren gushed about Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers from the NFL Scouting Combine.
After a historic rookie season, Bowers is the player who all up-and-coming tight ends are looking up to as inspiration. Bowers has redefined the position for rookie tight ends thanks to the weekly highlights and massive production, and it is no surprise to see Bowers as an inspiration.
The Raiders' 2024 first-round pick led all tight ends in receptions (112), receiving yards (1,194) and yards after catch (596) this season. Now, top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft like Warren are still buzzing about Bowers and what he has done for the position.
"I think he did a lot of good stuff this year, and he's a great example just to learn from and kind of see how he plays the game. But yeah, I mean, it is a great example to look at, and it was awesome to see him do that this year," Warren said.
The Raiders clearly do not have a need at tight end after the way Bowers came onto the scene as a rookie, so there is not a likely chance that Warren and Bowers will be teammates anytime soon. Still, it is clear that Bowers' influence has spread to the next generation.
Bowers has a legitimate argument to make as the best tight end in football entering the 2025 season, and he has now joined the greats like Travis Kelce and George Kittle when it comes to the impact and influence he is having on young tight ends like Warren.
Bowers is one of the top young players in the entire NFL, and his reign at the top of the tight end pecking order is not going to end any time soon. A year after Bowers as at the combine as a prospect himself, it is clear he is still the buzz of the tight end position in Indianapolis.
Don't expect this to change next year -- or any other year coming up in the near future. Simply put, Bowers is just getting started and players like Warren will continue to look up to him.
