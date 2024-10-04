After Arguably His Best Game as a Pro, What is Next for DE Wilson?
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson had what many considered a slow start to his career after being drafted with the seventh overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft.
The talented defensive lineman worked hard over the offseason to improve, which was evident against the Cleveland Browns.
Wilson’s impact on Sunday did not impact the stat sheet much, as he finished the game with only one tackle. However, he was one of the best players for the Raiders against the Browns and one of the best at his position in the entire National Football League.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson was the eighth-highest-graded edge defender in the NFL on Sunday. He tied for the seventh-most pressures of any edge defender in the league and finished the game with a 21.4 percent win rate. It was arguably the best game of his young career.
With the Raiders missing multiple players on its defense, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham said he expects to see more from Wilson over the next few weeks.
“I expect him to get better every day,” Graham said. “You all ask me this and I'm sorry it's the same answer all the time, but I expect him to get better every day. Just get better every day. He's a physical specimen, obviously. He has good length; he plays with good strength. Most young players on the front, it's about getting your eyes right, get your eyes right on your keys, and then the next step is when your key disappears, where do your eyes go to?
“That's really what NFL football is for a defensive player on the edge because how many times are they going to have the guy that you lined up block you? I mean, it's not a recipe for success. So, usually, he's going away, and somebody else is coming into your vision and getting your eyes right. So, that's where most young players are at this point, and we're trying to make sure we get that right.”
Still, the Raiders will need more from Wilson over the next few weeks, as injuries to every level of the defense have forced the team to depend on him more. The Raiders invested a first-round draft pick in Wilson because of his potential. Injuries to Crosby and Koonce add even more pressure and expectations upon Wilson than what came with his high draft position.
For the Raiders to be successful on defense, Wilson must continue to impact the game like he did against the Browns. It would be best if he could have more of a direct impact on the stat sheet. However, he has shown multiple times he can have a positive effect, even without the numbers to prove it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.