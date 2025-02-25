Alexander Mattison Praises Raiders HC Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders offseason has gone well so far this season, brining in multiple new faces to lead the young Raiders back to glory as soon as 2025. After a disappointing season on paper, the organization has truly taken their rebuild to the next level.
The Raiders 2024 leader in rushing yards Alexander Mattison's fate in Las Vegas still hangs in the balance, but one thing that doesn't is his opinion on new Raider head coach Pete Carroll. In a recent interview with TalkSport End Zone, Mattison revealed his feelings surrounding the legendary coach.
"Coming off a one year deal, hopefully we can make that more, but he's definitely one of those guys you would love to play for," Mattison said. "I'm a southern California kid so I know even in his time at USC is something admirable for me. A great coach that knows how to win, that knows what he's doing, that knows how to create a winning culture, you can't go wrong with that."
Mattison called it how it is for his circumstance; while he does not know where he will be playing in 2025, the veteran running back had nothing but positive notes covering the character Carroll has as a coach.
The Raiders running game will likely be more established under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and Carroll compared to the lack of production Las Vegas had in that department last season. The Raiders could be open to giving Mattison another run in the Silver and Black, but the price would have to be right.
If Mattison does not return to Las Vegas this next season, it won't be difficult for him to land a job with another team elsewhere. Given that Mattison led the team in rushing yards with 420 yards and earned 25 first downs, his abilities will likely be picked up, especially with the demand for running backs increasing.
"God's plan is greater than any adversity, so all I do is trust in that," Mattison said. "There's a bunch that goes into how things can play out in free agency, and it's a crazy time. It's beautiful at the end of the day when you know have a job opportunity somewhere, you just don't know where it's going to be."
