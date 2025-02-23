REPORT: Raiders Land Veteran RB in Recent Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders were well known to have a weak running game last season, as they ranked in dead last in the NFL in average rushing yards per game. While the Raiders obtain youthful options such as Sincere McCormick and Dylan Laube, the cause might need some strong veteran leadership.
Both Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah were brought in to be those veteran running back options, but they did not consistently provide for the franchise. Both are set to become free agents, and given the Raiders brought in a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, they might be on the lookout for a new veteran running back.
In a recent prediction made by USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the running back issue would take a step in the right direction in the abilities of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.
"Harris is the first running back in Steelers franchise history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. He doesn’t have big-play ability and has a lot of miles on his body. However, he’s a capable running back who is still a quality starter," Dragon wrote.
The Raiders could use a player such as Harris in the starting running back role, primarily given the results of this past season. Another reason that Harris could fit in Las Vegas is providing consistent veteran leadership to an offensive line that is on the younger side compared to the rest of the National Football League.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes to establish the run. Pop on the film from Carroll’s days in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch. Harris can run in a similar zone-run schemed offense," Dragon concluded.
While it could be tough to persuade Harris to join the Raiders franchise, given the fact that the Steelers were in the playoffs and Las Vegas still could be a potential fit. The real question that it comes down to is if the Steelers would even part ways with Harris.
Like Dragon reported, Harris has finished over 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons of work, while playing in 17 games consistently. A player such as Harris would be one to keep around, but if the Steelers do let him slip through their hands, Las Vegas could be on the radar.
The Raiders also have options to look at for running back depth, should they decide not to go with the McCormick or Laube, primarily in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.