Raiders Free Agency Preview: RB Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison led the team in rushing despite only playing 14 games this season. The Raiders' plan of running back-by-committee was in full effect this season, with Mattison being the most consistent running back the Raiders had this season.
The sixth-year veteran finished the season with the most catches, receiving yards, and receiving first downs of his career. He also finished with the second-most touchdowns in a season and the second-most first-down runs of his career.
Mattison finished the season with the second-most touches of his career and six yards short of the second-most yards from scrimmage of his career. By many metrics, it would make sense for the Raiders to try to resign Mattison.
However, his future with the team largely depends on who the Raiders hire as their general manager and head coach. As with any unrestricted free agent, Mattison's future also depends on the offers he receives from other teams, as he is free to sign wherever he would like.
Mattison has proved to be a competent running back at worst and a fringe starter on a team with a better offensive line, quarterback, and offensive scheme. Mattison had none of those things this season and still was arguably the team's best option at running back for most of the season.
Mattison signed a one-year deal worth two million dollars with the Raiders last offseason and was undoubtedly a quality addition for the Silver and Black. However, because of the team's state and the addition of a new general manager and head coach, they could decide to go a different direction.
The veteran running back could also decide to go a different direction, as other teams may offer him more money or a better overall situation than the Raiders. This one could go either way, but until the Raiders land their next general manager and head coach, it is fair to assume Mattison will play elsewhere next season.
Time will tell what happens in Las Vegas. However, the Raiders' offense is expected to be overhauled this offseason. This could mean players like Mattison are on the move this summer.
