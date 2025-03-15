Analyst Breaks Down Raiders FA Signings
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady knew exactly what they wanted to see when they hired Pete Carroll as their head coach and John Spytek as their general manager. Carroll and Spytek have delivered so far for the Silver and Black in the offseason.
They have brought in their new quarterback for the 2025 season. Carroll knew what he wanted and knows the Raiders' new quarterback Geno Smith, very well. Spytek delivered by getting a trade in order to get Smith to Las Vegas.
Then, as free agency started this past week Carroll and Spytek knew what they wanted to do with the roster they had set and get the right players in that will help them out immediately next season while still taking care of the future.
We have seen in the past how the Raiders can get reckless in free agency by overpaying for players and trading for players that takes their draft capital away. Carroll and Spytek did look into all that, but they did the right thing by not overpaying or trading away the franchise's future.
NFL analyst Steve Wyche of NFL Network talked about what the Raiders free agent signings tells us about what Carroll and Spytek are doing with the roster.
"Look Christian Wilkins is coming back from injury and that defensive front. At defensive end Malcolm Koonce, who did not play last season because of injury, he signs a one year $12 million deal," said Wyche. "He was an eight-sack guy opposite of Maxx Crosby, in 2023. So defensively, they look set."
"What is intriguing to me by Pete Carroll bringing in a Raheem Mostert, by making the trade for Geno Smith that is people saying well they are not going to draft Ashton Jeanty, they are not going to draft a quarterback at six, Pete Carroll very well could."
"This is the one thing he does, they got like six running backs under contract right now. He wants competition to see who is going to emerge. So, he is not going to be afraid along with new general manager John Spytek coming over to Tampa were they built a wide receiver and the defensive front to draft duplicate to have depth and to have the best players on the field at all times, at premium position."
