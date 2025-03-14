Raiders Vision is Clear with Recent Free Agent Signings
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been a good one so far. As the Silver and Black got into free agency they have made a lot of noise. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek made it clear that they are trying to win right away and that has been clear in free agency.
The Raiders are looking to turn things around in the 2025 season. They have put the right pieces together as far as the coaching staff. Now the coaching staff is doing everything possible to improve the roster and bring in players that give them the best chance to win.
The Silver and Black added three key defensive players earlier in the week to boost the secondary. They added two safeties Jeremy Chin, Lonnie Johnson Jr and a cornerback Eric Stokes. And in the middle of the field they added linebacker Elandon Roberts. Carroll and Spytek immediately replace the void from key free agents leaving the Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about what the recent free agent signings mean for the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The best organization whether it is a business a football team, baseball, basketball, hockey does not matter, there is vision, you know where you are going," said Carpenter. "Now the vision can not be a bottom dollar of finances. It has got to be a plan. Now what you are seeing with the Raiders develop ... what you are seeing with the Raiders is a vision for tomorrow but a plan on winning today."
"Here is the way people described to me Elandon Roberts to me: Absolute physicality in every area that he works in. A blue-collar worker. He's the nicest guy off the field, loves to smile and joke, you are going to love him. But on the field, a complete bullet. I think we will fit in great with Maxx Crosby ... He will fit in with a blue-collar Raider fan; he is their kind of guy."
"The next guy I want to talk about is Lonnie Johnson. He is interesting to me, he is a utility guy who has gone through real maturity ... I like people who have been through some stuff because they have a different prospective ... When people talk to me about him, they use the word humble, hardworking and I think this guy could be an underrated guy."
