Are Chiefs Ready for Bowers' Powers?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the cuffs of a forgettable season, and running into the first-place Kansas City Chiefs was not on their bingo cards for the holiday weekend. The Chiefs have a vast advantage over the Raiders, but the Raiders have a not-so-secret weapon in Brock Bowers.
Bowers has been the star for the Raiders offense this season, recording many terrific performances in games where the Raiders have lost. With a few players questionable for the start, Bowers is a guy the Raiders will pencil in, that the Chiefs will need to stop.
Bowers has been unstoppable as of late for the Raiders and has performed as a top-ten tight end on offense. Going into the game, Bowers is ranked in a ninth-place tie in receiving yards, with 744 yards, and ranks second among all receivers for receptions.
In the Raiders' recent two games, Bowers set a season-high in reception yards against the Miami Dolphins, with 126 yards, and has been electric in average yards per reception. Bowers has averaged 10.1 yards per reception all season, which helps the Raiders down the field when Bowers gets the ball.
Bowers' footwork has elevated him to new heights for the Raiders, as he showcases how special he is at the tight end position. The routes he has taken all season and the power he has to push through defenders to fight for first downs will only benefit the Raiders against the Chiefs.
The Chiefs bring a strong defense against the Raiders for Black Friday, ranking fourth in the league in average yards allowed at 300.8. The Chiefs also sit in the top ten for opponent points allowed on average per game, with 19.8, which could be a holdback for the Raiders on offense.
The Raiders offense has not been particularly good this season, ranking low in the league in multiple offense categories. The Raiders rank 28th in average yards per game, with 292.6 and an average of 18.7 points per game, ranking them 26th in the league.
If Bowers gets into a groove early for the Raiders it may bode well for the team if they want to hand Kansas City their second loss of the season.
