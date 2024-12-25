REPORT: Win Over Jaguars May Come Back to Haunt the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders did something on Sunday they had not done in months and won a football game. It was one of the few times all season the Raiders played complimentary for nearly 60 minutes.
However, their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars may have costly consequences for the Raiders.
While it has been debated whether or not it was in the best interest of the team to win a game, because of dropping in the draft order, the Raiders desperately needed a win and proved they are not tanking.
A win is a win in the National Football League, and the Raiders prove how difficult it is to win in the NFL. Regardless of what happens in the draft, no professional player is actively trying to lose, as jobs are always on the line.
Safid Deen of USA TODAY released this week's set of overreactions, which featured the Raiders' snapping their 10-game losing streak. The Raiders and Jaguars were in fierce competition for one of the top spots in the draft behind the New York Giants, with the loser of the matchup having a significantly better position in the upcoming draft.
"Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward should postpone looking for real estate in Las Vegas," Deen said. "Hopes of the two standout college quarterbacks landing with the Raiders in the next NFL draft might be out the window after last week’s 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"The Raiders won their first game in three months, breaking a 10-game losing skid with owner Mark Davis celebrating in the locker room after the game. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was also fiery after the game when asked about the ramifications.
"Instead of being in the Top 2 with the New York Giants (2-13), Las Vegas is in a group of five three-win teams at the top of the draft order. The worst part: The Raiders have the highest strength of schedule, a tiebreaker for the draft order.
"The Top 6 of the 2025 NFL draft order with two weeks left: Giants, New England Patriots, Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, then the Raiders."
There are still two games remaining, which will likely significantly impact the Raiders' draft plans as well. However, their win against the Jaguars could be a turning point in the franchise's history.
