Are Raiders, Packers' Front Office Star Sullivan a Perfect Match?
As reported on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders have reached out to Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan to interview for their vacant general manager position. Could this be the underlying factor that propels the Raiders franchise in the right direction?
Sullivan, the son of Jerry Sullivan, has a vast knowledge of the game of football in both the public eye and behind the scenes. Having been promoted to VP of President Player Personnel after spending four seasons as the co-director, Sullivan found a way to elevate the Packers back to the limelight and playoff picture.
His experience has spanned over 20 years in the NFL, having been with the Packers his entire career. With years spent building his name from the ground up, Sullivan has a chance to step into the light as something his father could never say he did.
Ever since multiple general manager positions opened up, Sullivan has been contected to each in hopes he will join a struggling franchise to right the ship. The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are teams linked to Sullivan.
Given Sullivans known experience in connecting with players as VP of Player Personnel, his expertise in the field could be exactly what this Raiders team needs. The Raiders current roster average roster age sits at 26, giving Sullivan the chance to connect and grow with the players, should he decide Las Vegas.
The upside for the Raiders bringing in Sullivan would be draft selection. A former scout himself, Sullivan has a knack for finding players that have eventually turned into NFL stars. Former general manager of the Raiders, Tom Telesco, was able to bring in Brock Bowers as the biggest name in his tenure with Las Vegas.
While the Raiders and Sullivan are not signed sealed and delivered yet, the opportunity for the Raiders to extend themselves into the future began with the reach out for Sullivan's abilities. However, Sullivan may have a better case to be made joining the Raiders given their strong, youthful selling points, compared to a franchise with too many holes.
Never having led a franchise before, the Raiders and several other teams are curious to see if he is ready to take the leap into his future. All head coaching and general manager updates can be found on Sports Illustrated.
