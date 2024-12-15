Are Teams Regretting Passing on Raiders' TE Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders selected rookie tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers was considered the best tight end in college football since he was a freshman at the University of Georgia. Going into the draft Bowers was considered by many as the best overall player and playmaker in the 2024 class.
Even at that multiple teams passed on Bowers until the Raiders had their selection. The Raiders were looking to move up the draft for a quarterback, but it all worked out at the end.
In his first season with the Silver and Black, Bowers has been the best and most consistent player on the offensive side. Bowers has come in from Day 1 and made an impact.
Our Hondo Carpenter and attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about Raiders tight end Brock Bowers on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I have been telling you since he [Bowers] got here, he is on another planet," said Carpenter. "He behaves, he acts like, he conducts himself like a veteran. And man this kid is good."
"You have a combination of a guy with a very high football IQ," said Schopp. "You have a combination of a guy who lives, studies the game, understands the game, and has an edge. He has a physical edge and he is doing things at a high level right now. What I heard from Belichick was [Rob Gronkowski] Gronk was not Gronk when he got to New England ... Bowers shows up to Las Vegas all ready to go. We will talk about this after the season. But it is just Atlanta who whiffed taking Bowers. How many other teams whiffed taking this guy? When you said that people around the sport who knew what they were talking about said this was a dude, some people were like I do not really know what that means. They get the picture now. This is the one guy you have to gameplan for when you play against the Raiders. And he is still beating people. He has got a physical advantage, he has a mental advantage. The fun thing for Raider fans, he is just getting started. He is a rare tight end that can evaluate everyone around him on the offense."
