REPORT: What Are Other Teams Saying About Raiders' Rookie Bowers?
The Las Vegas Raiders hit paydirt when they selected tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL Draft. Bowers has been on a historical run in an otherwise dismal season for the Raiders.
More impressively, Bowers has put up top-tier numbers while playing with the worst group of quarterbacks in the National Football League. He has also done so while already being on his second offensive coordinator in less than a full season in the league.
What Bowers has done in his first season in the league is undeniable. NFL insider James Palmer says both fans and opposing coaches alike have been wowed by Bowers' physical abilities and play on the field.
"Everybody I’ve talked to, from coaches to GMs and executives, everybody just goes, ‘the best pass catcher is Brock Bowers, and it's not even close,’" Palmer said. "I think we know that from the stats. He should be [Offensive] Rookie of the Year. Its a quarterback league, and probably a quarterback wins it, but he should win Rookie of the Year.
"What other teams that have gone against Brock Bowers are saying about him is unbelievable. You don’t talk about rookie players like this very often. His ability to use leverage, use his body, leverage within a route, box out defenders, get the football anywhere on the field. Some of the IQ stuff he has, is what a tight end uses in year seven, year eight and he is a rookie."
One coach took things even further in describing how good of a player Bowers is as a rookie tight end. Bowers has made a legitimate argument that he is the best tight end in the league even though he is only a rookie.
"I had coach from those one of those two teams tell me there is one player in the league that can guard him, thats it. Its Patrick Surtain of the [Denver] Broncos, becase he has the size, he has the length and he has the athleticsm," Palmer said. "Nobody else can stay with him. He is already making a case to be the best tight end in football. That is how highly some of this praise is for Brock Bowers [from other coaches]."
