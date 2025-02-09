As Chiefs Near 3-Peat, Raiders' Brady is Not Worried About Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady may be new to the broadcasting booth and one of the latest owners in the National Football League. However, when it comes to playing quarterback in the National Football League, Brady is unquestionably the best quarterback in NFL history.
A 20-year run that saw Brady win seven Super Bowls in three different decades, including a playoff run where he beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
With his Super Bowl win over Mahomes and the Chiefs, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to win the play in and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Brady's Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped a legendary run for Brady.
While Brady won his last Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, he will undoubtedly be remembered as the New England Patriots quarterback who dominated the league for decades before Mahomes burst onto the scene.
Mahomes has been on a legendary run, winning nine consecutive division titles and near his third consecutive Super Bowl, a feat even Brady never accomplished. Brady and Mahomes have too many records to name between them, but it is clear they are the two best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.
As the Chiefs move closer to uncharted territory, Brady is not worried about Mahomes potentially passing him in the history books.
"I think it’s natural for everybody to compare teams of the past and players of the past," Brady said. "None of it surprises me. It’s been happening since I was a young player. It’s not how I view things, though. I think I approached the game in a way that was, 'Can I be the best for myself and my teammates, and what is the best version of myself every year without comparing to anyone else?'"
"It was me versus me all the time. That was the motivation I needed. It was never about how many Pro Bowls or how many Super Bowls, how many MVPs to win. Because everyone’s got an opinion based on their own flavor and what they like to see, what they could not have an opinion on was how I viewed myself. I think that is similar to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes."
