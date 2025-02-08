Can Brady, the Greatest Ever, Judge QBs Accurately?
The Las Vegas Raiders must add a new quarterback to their roster but choose wisely who to add. The Silver and Black have tried multiple times to solidify the position over the past two seasons but have been unsuccessful. It will undoubtedly be one of the main tasks of the new regime.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports made a few solid points regarding Tom Brady's role in helping the Raiders find a new quarterback.
“One of Tom’s guys said to me, it was interesting because it was kind of, it wasn’t negative, but I think it was a fair criticism. He said, ‘I don’t know that we know yet how Tom will evaluate quarterbacks or if he can evaluate quarterbacks. Think of it this way. The way that Tom, everything Tom’s ever said publicly about quarterbacks, he gives you clues to how he evaluates them, and he evaluates them very closely to his own experience,” Robinson said.
“[Brady wants] guys who fought their way up to their position, who have fire, who want to study hard, who stayed for four years in a program, who learned and blah, blah, blah, and stacked all this stuff up. And this guy said to me… ‘Look, when you’re a GM, one of the things that you learn or you get high up in the executive ranks or the scouting ranks, you come to think, this is how I evaluate this one player, but you learn over time it works different ways for different guys.’”
“Tom’s not a portal guy, right? He’s not a big, he doesn’t like to see that with players. He’s on the record of saying, I want to see a guy who stays in place and commit and works his way up,” Robinson said.
Robinson noted that Brady's excellent career may make it hard for him to analyze quarterbacks, as he may see the position through the eyes of the greatest quarterback in NFL history. This would be unfair to potential future Raiders quarterbacks who do not come close to Brady's expectations from the position, which likely are primarily based on his experiences under center.
“So I thought that was pretty interesting," Robinson said. "Then, now when we’re here, sitting here trying to figure out who’s Tom’s quarterback, like how does he evaluate that? Is he just evaluating it from like, I want the guy who’s gone through the struggle… That’s why very, very few guys who are great players were great coaches or general managers. Because they’re like, why can’t you do this? I did this.”
Brady is well known for his work ethic, drive, and determination. While most spectators know there is only one Brady, the new Raiders minority owner must realize that, however difficult it may be.
It will be critical for Brady to separate himself and his playing history from the decision on who will be the Raiders starting quarterback.
