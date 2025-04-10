NBA Legend Reveals Favorite Raiders Moment
The Raiders – whether in Las Vegas, Oakland, or Los Angeles – have always carried high-profile fans.
Among them is former NBA star Baron Davis, who was born and raised in L.A. and grew up a fan of the Silver and Black when they resided there.
Davis, a two-time NBA all-star and two-time league steals leader, spent 15 years in the league for multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a massive NBA fan, so it makes sense that he has developed a friendship with Davis, a player he likely grew up watching.
Davis joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to reminisce about his Raiders’ fandom and reveal his favorite Raiders moment.
“Bo Jackson, Monday Night, when he dipped for two 90-yard runs,” he said. “I wanted to be Bo Jackson. At first, I thought I wanted to be Marcus Allen, then I saw that Bo Jackson dude, and the boss stepped up in the hole, he was like, ‘Man, excuse me, who are you?’ Like, ‘Yo, we got one. Just don’t let him play baseball. Don’t play baseball in Kansas City.’ The Dodgers, we should have finessed some s— back then, dude.”
Davis even went as far as to share the moment he was most disappointed with his beloved franchise.
It was one that many in Raider Nation can relate to.
“When Charles Woodson stripped Tom Brady, and that was a f—ing sack,” he said, referring to the infamous ‘Tuck Rule’ play from 2002. “That just made me go all the way in, hella hard Raider fan. I was like, ‘Bro, uh-uh.’ They cheated the Raiders. I’m Raiders for life, dude. I hate everybody. And so, it’s just been hate, hate, hate, hate on the entire NFL. I like the players, but if you play on a different team, hate. I can’t even go visit other teams; I start cringing.”
Raiders fans are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports. Even some of the most well-known fans, like Davis, have a burning passion for their favorite NFL franchise.
Even to a contemptuous degree.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Remember to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.