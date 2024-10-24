Brady Fired Up to Be a Minority Owner of Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders received exciting news last week when the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, was approved to become a minority owner in the team.
Brady’s goal is to be involved in professional football for as long as possible. His playing career seemed like it would never end, and Brady will remain around the game for the foreseeable future.
Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis will work closely together to improve the future of the Raiders’ franchise. Brady could bring a new perspective to the team that could infuse some life into the organization.
Brady joined Jim Gray and his old coach, Bill Belichick, on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast to discuss his new ownership and his involvement in the game of football.
“The best thing is just being involved with NFL football for a long time,” Brady said. “We’ll see how things go over the course of time and what contributions I can make to the NFL in general, but I love sports, and I love football, and I love teams and I grew up that way. Last week, a lot of things came full circle. So, the good part is I’m involved in Fox, which I love doing what I’m doing in broadcasting, and nothing is going to get in the way of that for a long time.”
Brady is familiar with the franchise’s history and is proud to be a part of it.
“But I’m really happy to be involved with Mark and that club and that organization, and I know Coach has great respect for Al Davis and what he’s meant to the NFL," Brady said. "We’ve heard so many great stories and his contributions. As Mark took over, he’s done amazing things, moving it to Las Vegas, and I know Vegas has a bright future.”
Belichick joked with Brady that people involved with the Raiders still bring up the "Tuck Rule" game to him. The Raiders lost the 2001 AFC Divisional playoff game when Charles Woodson forced a fumble on Brady, but the refs determined it an incomplete pass because Brady tucked the ball.
Brady mentioned that Woodson still brings it up to him.
