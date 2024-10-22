What Recent Moves Say About Raiders Owner Mark Davis
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has made questionable decisions at times for the Raiders during his time at the helm.
Raider Nation has every right to be frustrated with Davis. The Raiders are an organization that was built on winning. No matter what, "Just Win Baby."
The Raiders have not had consistent success in many years.
However, Davis has learned from his past mistakes. He is now listening to people who know about the game and played, won and had consistent success at the highest level. Davis has been great for the Raiders on the business side, and now, he is doing his best to do it on the football side.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and the Spun's Matt Hladik discussed this on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think when you add good people and are willing to listen to them, it says a lot about an individual," Carpenter said. "I think he [Davis] continues to show maturation as an owner, and I am surprised he is not getting more respect than I think he has earned. ... As I've gotten to know Mark, he is a realist, and I respect that. He knows if I win, everything is fixed. And if I do not even if it does get fixed, no one is going to notice it. Just fix it. I love that approach to him."
"I think it comes down to winning," Hladik said. "It comes down to establishing that continuity. Not just having a playoff year like 2016 or 2021. But actually, becoming a year-in, year-out competitive franchise. Once that happens, I think you will see some of that narrative shift on Mark Davis. Until that happens, you are going to get a lot of people saying, same old Raiders... I do think there are some encouraging signs, at least from the outside. Now it is about how you are going to turn that into victory on the field.
As the old saying goes, winning solves everything. For the Raiders and their fanbase, it has not been easy. Davis is making every move he can to get this team to win. That is one thing you cannot say Davis doesn't do.
