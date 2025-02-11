Brady's Drive for Success Has Gone from the Field to the Booth
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and Fox analyst Tom Brady has an unprecedented set of duties that require him to wear multiple hats. Brady, who has been successful at nearly everything he has done in and around the National Football League, recently completed his first seasons in two positions he had no prior experience in.
Brady's multiple positions forced the NFL to place restrictions on him as an analyst. Some of these restrictions require him to choose his words carefully when speaking about certain aspects of the game, as the appearance of him being too critical of either could be problematic.
However, Brady explained that he plans to walk the fine line between monitoring what he says and doing his job completely, thoroughly, and fairly.
"It’s interesting because you don’t want to go on air and be overly critical because it’s not fun for the viewer," Brady said. "I don’t think to take a negative critique is the way that I view the game. We’re viewing athletes at the highest level of what they do. You’re never really insulting the player. You’re insulting the play or the decision. I have tremendous amount of respect for anybody that suits up in uniform and goes out there to play because they’re putting a lot on the line. They put a lot of preparation and going out there to try to be their best.
Still, Brady noted that while he understands he must walk a fine line, he still plans on calling things how he sees them. However, he plans to do so in a way that is fair to the players, coaches, and teams being discussed. As he did on the football field, Brady aims to be the best he can be at the job at hand.
"At the same time there’s things that I have been critical of that I’m not afraid to kind of speak my honest opinion as soon as I see it," Brady said. "I want to be very fair. I want to be very transparent. I have a great commitment to integrity. I take that very seriously in this role. When I am on air, I am 100 percent focused on being the best broadcaster I can be."
